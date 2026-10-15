Designs reviewed for Greenville’s Falls Park Conference District, JW Marriott

The Greenville Design Review Board approved one application and deferred another involving the planned Falls Park Conference District in downtown Greenville.

Public-private partnerships will transform the city block east of Falls Park into a mixed-use district anchored by a long-awaited downtown conference center. The Furman Co. serves as the project’s master developer under contract with the city of Greenville.

The Falls Park Conference District would cover more than six acres between Falls Street, Calvin Street, Vivian Street and East Camperdown Way. The city first identified this block as a future development opportunity in the 1989 Downtown Development Strategy.

“Despite that longstanding vision, much of the site remains surface parking and vacant or underutilized buildings,” said Greenville City Manager Shannon Lavrin. “This application marks the first meaningful step toward transforming these properties into the kind of place Greenville has envisioned for generations.”

The Design Review Board approved the comprehensive site plan and building massing for the $500 million redevelopment project on Oct. 15. Future applications for the project’s architectural detailing, materiality and open space designs will be submitted to the board for approval.

Developers plan to create a 100,000-square-foot conference center at the center of the Falls Park Conference District. The conference center would feature a 30,000-square-foot grand ballroom, 12,000-square-foot junior ballroom, breakout spaces, pre-function areas and entry lobbies.

The approved site plan shows a seven-story hotel tower created by Auro Hotels above the four-story conference center. This tower would connect to the proposed JW Marriott Greenville at 55 E. Camperdown Way via a pedestrian skybridge over Falls Street.

Auro Hotels plans to create the JW Marriott Greenville by converting the existing Bowater Building into the luxury hotel. Interior and exterior renovations would be completed to the four-story office building. The adaptive-reuse project would also build two five- and seven-story additions, and update the facade and entrance to the property’s existing parking deck.

Read more about Auro Hotels’ JW Marriott Greenville

The Design Review Board deferred the application for the hotel project’s exterior renovations and building additions. Auro Hotels was asked to study and refine some of the project’s architectural detailing and materiality. The application is set to come back to the board at its Nov. 19 meeting. The board will review the project’s site plan at a later date.

The Falls Park Conference District’s approved site plan depicts a new 1,250-space parking garage concealed by the downtown conference center and other buildings. Entrances to the four-level parking garage will be located off Calvin Street and Webster Street.

Two office buildings are planned on top of the district’s parking deck, rising four and five stories. United Community plans to create one of the Class-A office towers for its employees. It would be located across from the bank’s headquarters at 200 E. Camperdown Way.

The mixed-use district will also include a new multifamily residential building located north of the conference center along Vivian Street. Hines, a global real estate investment firm, will develop the project’s residential component.

An approximately one-acre park would sit on the southern half of the project site. It would connect to the pedestrian plaza between the JW Marriott and the Grand Bohemian Lodge, which leads to Falls Park. A standalone retail building would be located next to the planned open space.

In terms of massing, the Design Review Board allowed developers to explore raising the heights of the mixed-use buildings within the Falls Park Conference District, except for the conference center. All 14 properties in the district are zoned Mixed-Use Downtown (MX-D), which allows the city’s most intense mixed-use development and does not have height restrictions.