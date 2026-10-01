Greenville conference district, JW Marriott, arena renovations all on Design Review agenda

Three major projects in downtown Greenville will be presented at the upcoming Greenville Design Review Board meeting on Oct. 15. The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. on the 10th floor of Greenville City Hall at 206 S. Main St. Here’s what’s on the agenda.

Falls Park Conference District

More than six acres of land on the east side of Falls Park are planned for redevelopment into a new mixed-use district in downtown Greenville. The Design Review Board will review the comprehensive site plans and building massing for the proposed Falls Park Conference District.

A 100,000-square-foot conference center would anchor the major development between Falls Street, Calvin Street, Vivian Street, Website Street and East Camperdown Way. It would feature a 30,000-square-foot grand ballroom, a 12,000-square-foot junior ballroom, multiple breakout spaces, pre-function areas and conference lobby areas.

The Falls Park Conference District is also planned to include:

One multifamily residential building

Two office buildings

Street-accessible retail spaces

A 1,250-space parking garage

One acre of green space

Read more about the Falls Park Conference District

JW Marriott Greenville (Bowater Building)

Greenville-based Auro Hotels plans to turn the four-story office building commonly known as the Bowater Building at 55 E. Camperdown Way into the first JW Marriott in South Carolina. The luxury hotel would feature four food and beverage options, a ballroom, meeting rooms, a fitness center, an executive lounge and other amenities.

The Design Review Board will assess the proposed exterior renovations and building additions for the adaptive-reuse hotel project. Developers propose renovating the existing office building, constructing two new hotel towers, reorganizing the entrance to the property’s existing parking garage and updating the site’s landscaping.

The JW Marriott Greenville would be part of the planned Falls Park Conference District, connecting to a hotel annex attached to the proposed conference center by a pedestrian skybridge over Falls Street.

Read more about the JW Marriott Greenville

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

The Greenville Arena District plans to complete an extensive renovation of the Bon Secours Wellness Arena and its 12-acre campus at 650 N. Academy St. and 408 N. Church St. in downtown Greenville. The Design Review Board will review specific plans to enhance the arena’s surrounding campus at its October meeting.

Design plans depict creating a large central promenade between the new main entrance on the west side of the Bon Secours Wellness Arena and the existing parking garage. Other site improvements include upgrading the arena’s other entry plazas, adding community spaces and installing new landscaping.

Renovation and expansion plans for the Bon Secours Wellness Arena were previously approved by the Design Review Board in June. A separate application will be submitted for the project’s proposed outdoor amphitheater at a later date.