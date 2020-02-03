Earth Fare closing all 50 stores, including Greenville location

Earth Fare, the Asheville-based natural and organic supermarket, is closing all 50 of its locations, including six in South Carolina, the company announced Monday, Feb. 3.

The announcement via press release said Earth Fare will begin inventory liquidation sales at all its stores immediately. The company operated a store on Pelham Road in Greenville as well as stores in Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Columbia, Charleston and Summerville.

“Earth Fare has been proud to serve the natural and organic grocery market, and the decision to begin the process of closing our stores was not entered into lightly,” the company said in the release.

Earth Fare had implemented various strategic initiatives to grow and expand its customer base but said “continued challenges in the retail industry” impeded its progress as well as its ability to refinance its debt.

“As such, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to commence inventory liquidation sales while we continue to engage in a process to find potential suitors for our stores,” the release said.

In addition to heavily discounted merchandise, store fixtures will also be on sale during the liquidation process.