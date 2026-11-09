Bubbakoo’s Burritos scouting locations in Greenville area for first SC restaurant

Mexican-fusion franchise Bubbakoo’s Burritos is planning to expand into the Greenville area.

The restaurant was founded in New Jersey in 2008 and has since opened more than 160 locations in 18 states, including North Carolina. An Upstate location would be the first in South Carolina.

“We wanted to start in the Greenville-Spartanburg area because there’s a lot of local communities outside of those larger metropolitan areas that we could service,” said Vice President of Development Michael Lassen.

There is no opening timeline, though the company is currently scouting locations. The chain serves classic Mexican-fusion items such as burritos, quesadillas, tacos and nachos. For more information, visit bubbakoos.com.