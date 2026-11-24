After 32 years on Main Street, Cantinflas Mexican and Vegetarian Cuisine closed its doors Nov. 22.

The restaurant was located at 10 S. Main St. in downtown Greenville, where it served classic Mexican dishes such as enchiladas, fajitas and tacos. Owner Ruben Montalvo said he was closing the business and planning to retire.

“32 years is a long run, it’s a marathon,” Montalvo said. “I started thinking about it a few years ago and it’s just time to flip the page and start a new chapter.”

Montalvo opened the restaurant near the corner of North Main and West Washington streets in 1994 after switching from a career in chemical and industrial engineering. He said the decision to start his own business was rooted in spending more time at home with his family.

Montalvo has expanded into other business ventures, including a real estate business he continues to run with his daughters. He said he is excited to begin the next phase of his life but will miss the connection he shared with his staff and customers.

“My heart is full of gratitude to the community,” Montalvo said. “I’m one of the oldest restaurants in downtown Greenville today and I am just very, very grateful.”