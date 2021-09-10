City approves drive-thru for Bridge City Coffee’s new Pendleton Street location

The City of Greenville’s Board of Zonings Appeals (BZA) on Sept. 10 approved a proposed drive-thru for a Bridge City Coffee location at 515 Pendleton Street.

The new coffee shop, which will be the second Bridge City Coffee location, will take over the former site of a CITGO gas station. The entrance of the drive-thru will be on Mallard Street, which runs perpendicular to Pendleton Street, with cars exiting via a right-turn only egress on Pendleton Street.

Although residents who spoke during the BZA meeting all gave unanimous support for the coffee shop itself, they argued a drive-thru would bring an onerous level of traffic during early morning hours.

The BZA’s approval came with the condition that it was an approval solely for Bridge City Coffee. This means that were the coffee shop to close, a new occupant would require BZA approval to utilize the drive-thru.

BZA members suggested this condition would ensure a national chain like Starbucks or McDonald’s, which traditionally see much heavier customer traffic, would not be able to use the space.

A previous proposal for a Starbucks location with a drive-thru just one block away on Main Street beside Fluor Field was rejected by the BZA last year.

Interesting side fact:

Bridge City Coffee employs underprivileged teens and adults through a 12-month training program in career development. “We want to equip people who often have been overlooked.” – co-owner Greg Ward.