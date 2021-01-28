Clare’s Creamery opening new ice cream shop this spring

For generations, the ice cream truck has been such a staple of the American childhood experience that just about anyone can still hum the light tune that would float from its speakers on summer afternoons.

As for the ice cream bicycle, that’s somewhat less familiar.

But the team behind Clare’s Creamery, a small-batch ice cream business that began its life operating out of a mobile bicycle cart in downtown Greenville, will soon be setting down physical roots in a new brick-and-mortar ice cream shop location.

With plans to open a new shop at 1635 E. North St. in the Overbrook neighborhood this spring, the speciality ice cream shop will offer its unique take on ice cream and ice cream sandwiches.

Owner Caitlin Hayes, with the help of her sister, Molly Gorie, specialize in ice cream that is “small-batch,” meaning each batch is unique, compared to mass-produced ice cream. This allows for experimentation and flexibility.

The sister call themselves “ice cream enthusiasts, super scoopers and general dessert lovers,” but added, “most importantly, we are sisters.”

“For those of you who already know us, you will agree that we are so different yet oddly similar (if that makes any sense),” they wrote to their social media followers. “So we make the perfect team.”

Those wishing to buy Clare’s Creamery ice cream before the brick-and-mortar location opens can do so by visiting clarescreamery.square.site online, or by checking out Clare’s Creamery on Facebook and Instagram, where Hayes posts regular updates on new flavors and desserts — or just to offer thanks to her supporters who have made her ice cream shop dream a reality.

“Thankful for the people in my life who have made Clare’s Creamery more than just a dream,” she wrote.