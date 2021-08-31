Cohesive Coffee coming to BridgeWay Station in Mauldin

A coffee cafe concept has just been announced as among the first tenants of the $150 million BridgeWay Station development that broke ground in Mauldin in April.

Cohesive Coffee will occupy 2,500 square feet of retail space on the development’s Main Street. Serving coffees and teas in a bright atmosphere well-suited for business meetings, dates, solo work, play dates and more, this will be the second Cohesive Coffee location after the first opened in the Junction at the Downtown Airport.

“When we started dreaming about a new cafe space in Greenville, we knew we wanted a place for community,” the cafe’s owners wrote on their website. “A place where everyone has a seat at the table. Where kindness is cool, and every rink is a work of art. We wanted a place where we don’t have customers, we have family.”

BridgeWay Station, which bills itself as the “first new town center development in the Upstate,” will be completed in multiple phases over the coming years, culminating in more than 450,000 square feet of new development, including retail, restaurants, office space, multifamily residential and event space, along with a pedestrian bridge over I-385.

Bridgeway Station, phase one, by the numbers:

70,000 square feet of retail space

211,000 square feet of residential

81,000 square feet of institutional development

75,000 square feet of office space

25,000-square-foot plaza and pavilion and public space

Five acres of parks connected to the Swamp Rabbit Trail and the new pedestrian bridge spanning I-385

The $150 million price tag is just for the first phase, set to be complete by Q4 of 2022.

“Hundreds of millions are anticipated in future phases,” said Phil Hughes, founder of Hughes Investments, who is developing the project.

Another tenant announced is Dodge Bearings and Power Transmission, which will relocate 250 employees to a 75,000-square-foot office building. Additional tenants will be announced on a rolling basis over the remainder of the year.