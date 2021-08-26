Downtown: Circuit Judge affirms Gringo’s late-night alcohol permit revocation

Gringo’s Cantina and Nightclub downtown is again forbidden from offering late-night alcohol service after 13th Circuit Judge Alex Kinlaw upheld the city of Greenville’s revocation of the Cantina’s special exception permit.

As a result, the city revoked the special permit that, according to city staff, allows Gringo’s to serve alcohol from midnight to 2 a.m. as long as food service is available to patrons.

The backstory:

According to city documents, Gringo’s lost the permit when a pair of undercover Greenville police officers, acting on a tip from neighbors, separately walked into the two-story cantina late the night of May 15, ordered food, and were told no food was available.

The cantina on June 10 appealed the revocation to the city of Greenville Board of Zoning Appeals when Gringo’s lawyer, Matt Johnson, asked for more time to find a solution all parties could agree upon.

“Give us some time to work with staff and come up with something that makes sense,” Johnson asked the board on behalf of Gringo’s. “Something that’s good for the city and good for Gringo’s and frankly, good for the local community. A lot of people love Gringo’s … and want to continue going.”

When the board upheld the revocation, Johnson appealed it and Circuit Judge Perry Gravely later stayed it pending a hearing held Aug. 3 before Judge Kinlaw, who affirmed the revocation.

Johnson told the Upstate Business Journal on Aug. 20 he had no specific comment on Kinlaw’s ruling other than that Gringo’s will abide by the order. He also said another appeal is possible.