Greektown Grille to open Holland Park location

Gyros wrapped in pita. Photo provided by Greektown Grille

Greektown Grille will be opening a smaller, second location in the 12-acre Holland Park development on Laurens Road in Greenville.

The new eatery, Greektown Express, will feature a 300-square-foot kitchen with a walk-up window and will offer appetizers, sandwiches and salads, said Greektown Grille manager and Greektown Express owner Taki Kourlas.

Feta cheese and olives. Photo provided by Greektown Grille

“The new location, Greektown Express, is mirroring our current location,” he said. “There are less offerings on this menu. It’s going to be simple but effective and tasty, of course.”

Once open, the restaurant will be adjacent to Flying Rabbit Aerial Adventure Park and across the parking lot from Double Stamp Brewery.

Construction on Greektown Express is expected to be completed by June or July and the restaurant plans to open in August.

