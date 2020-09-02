Greenville Arena District announces partnership with Levy to operate Bon Secours Wellness Arena’s dining and hospitality services

The Greenville Arena District, owner and operator of Bon Secours Wellness Arena, announced a multiyear exclusive partnership with restaurant and hospitality company Levy to operate its dining and hospitality experience.

Beginning Sept. 1, Levy will work with the Bon Secours Wellness Arena to craft food and beverage experiences during the venue’s concerts and Swamp Rabbit hockey games, as well as sporting, community and private group events.

“Levy’s innovative approach to partnerships, award-winning culinary initiatives, and their detailed approach to fan hospitality positions the arena to deliver top-tier guest experiences on par with world-class entertainment options,” said Bon Secours Wellness Arena general manager Beth Paul. “The foundation of the elevated experience will be deeply rooted in our community through locally sourced foods, focused environmental and sustainability efforts, community outreach and food rescue programs, and career training and opportunity. The selection of a hospitality partner is a critical decision, and Levy is perfectly aligned with the strategic objectives and core values of the Greenville Arena District.”

Levy and the Greenville Arena District’s management teams are also currently reimagining Bon Secours Wellness Arena’s dining experiences as they prepare to reopen following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Levy has worked with Spectrum Center, Truist Field and Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, as well as State Farm Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The company has also worked with other arenas across the country including Barclays Center in Brooklyn, United Center in Chicago and Staples Center in Los Angeles. Their portfolio includes events such as the Grammy Awards, Kentucky Derby and US Open Tennis Championships.