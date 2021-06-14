Downtown: Gringo’s after-hours alcohol fight spills into 13th Circuit Court

Gringo’s Cantina and Nightclub on June 10 lost its appeal of the city’s revocation of its special exception permit allowing the business to serve alcohol from midnight until 2 a.m., prompting the longtime downtown business to now appeal the matter to the 13th Circuit Court.

The city of Grenville Board of Zoning Appeals upheld the revocation in a 4-0 vote despite a request for a continuance from Matt Johnson, the Cantina’s lawyer.

“Give us some time to work with staff and come up with something that makes sense,” Johnson asked the board on behalf of Gringo’s. “Something that’s good for the city and good for Gringo’s and frankly, good for the local community. A lot of people love Gringo’s … and want to continue going.”

According to board documents, Gringo’s lost the permit in May, when a pair of undercover Greenville police officers, acting on a tip from neighbors, separately walked into the two-story cantina late the night of May 28 and ordered food.

When they were told by bartenders and wait staff that no food was available. The city revoked the special permit that, according to city staff, requires that food be offered when requested in exchange for serving alcohol until 2 a.m..

The revocation forbids Gringo’s from staying open after midnight, leaving Johnson to wonder whether the business can survive the loss of revenue.

“Keep in mind where we’ve been as a community — coming out of COVID — restaurants were hit hard,” Johnson told the board while calling into question the precise language of the permit.

“[The owner] never said the kitchen would serve food until 2 a.m., every day. He said, ‘We’ll keep the kitchen open until it closes,’ and the permit does not specify it,” Johnson said. “It’s a gray area.”

But Gringo’s, surrounded by luxury residential condos and apartments, faces an uphill battle with some neighbors who complained to board members during public comment.

“Good tacos … but it’s loud, noisy and disruptive, we feel, to the neighborhood,” said Lance Renault, who lives at 155 RiverPlace across the street from Gringo’s and is a member of the homeowner’s association.

Kenneth Jones, 122 Rhett St., said Gringo’s operates more like a nightclub than a restaurant and that the neighborhood is “not suitable for a nightclub.”

“How long are we going to keep putting up with this?,” he asked.

Johnson acknowledged the concerns and “everyone’s deep feelings on whatever does or does not happen at Gringos,” but asked the Zoning Appeals Board to stay focused on the business at hand while pointing out that several neighbors have emailed city staff in support of the cantina and nightclub.

“We’d like to work it out if we can’t get a favorable decision from you, now,” Johnson said. “I want to make sure you (the board) make a decision based on actual evidence.”

Johnson confirmed with the Journal on Monday, June 14 the appeal to the circuit court was filed June 11.