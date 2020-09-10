Hip Burger cooks up plan for brick-and-mortar spot in Mauldin

The popular food truck Hip Burger is one step closer to opening its first brick-and-mortar location at 791 E. Butler Road in Mauldin.

The restaurant is “inching closer and closer” to opening, according to the owners, and has just undergone final evaluation from the Department of Health and Environmental Control

For now, though, the eatery is conducting a soft opening of sorts, operating its food truck in the parking lot of the new location from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.



“We are just setting our food truck up at the restaurant and serving out of it while we wait for the restaurant inspections to happen over the next few weeks,” the owners said on social media.

Run by 20-year Greenville County resident Daniel Knowlton, Hip Burger specializes in smashed, griddled patty burgers, similar to Shake Shack, as well as French fries, chicken nuggets, chicken sandwiches, milkshakes and fountain drinks.

Knowlton said he wants to keep the menu simple, with a focus on high quality and low prices.

“I want to be really good at a few things,” he told the Greenville Journal last year.

The food truck will continue to operate after the brick-and-mortar location opens.