Holy Mōlli opens Greenville location Aug. 28

“It had to be the perfect situation for us to open a second location in less than a year,” says Holy Mōlli co-owner Luis Stark.

And that’s exactly what the former Rise Biscuits and Donuts location at 1507 Woodruff Road became for the fast casual Mexican restaurant that opens its second location on Aug. 28 at 11 a.m.

Stark and his wife, Lydia, opened the original Holy Mōlli in Spartanburg in November 2019 and were only unofficially looking for another storefront when Rise closed, citing Woodruff Road construction as the culprit, and the space became available.

Taylor Martin of Real Broker Commercial LLC represented the Starks in the lease of the 2,000-square-foot space, and Geoff Beans of NAI Earle Furman represented the landlord.

At a time when many restaurants are closing due to the effects of the shutdowns and regulations from the global pandemic, Stark says he’s absolutely confident in their model and staff to not be negatively affected.

“Fast casual is the way the market is going,” he says.

Beginning in March when mandatory statewide restaurant closures eliminated the dine-in option, Holy Mōlli continued a booming takeout business. The Greenville location includes a small amount of indoor seating and outdoor patio seating, and Stark says they are planning on a similar carry-out volume.

Set up similarly to a Chipotle or Moe’s, guests order customized bowls, burritos, tacos and the like with various proteins, sauces and toppings.

Stark is so confident in the model that he’s already planning on opening a third location as soon as possible once the Greenville location is up and running.

Even at the soft opening on Aug. 27, the line for food clipped along at a quick pace not always typical of a new restaurant. Stark says they are currently using staff from the Spartanburg location to maintain the level of service they like to provide, and they are still looking for more staff for the Greenville restaurant.

Beginning Aug. 28, Holy Mōlli Greenville will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.