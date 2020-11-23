Insomnia Cookies bringing late-night cookie delivery to Greenville

Greenville residents just got one more excuse not to leave the house this winter.

Insomnia Cookies, a chain of bakeries that specializes in delivering warm cookies on-demand, will soon be opening up its first location in Greenville.

The new bakery is set to open its doors at 8 E Broad Street in downtown Greenville, right beside The Peace Center and the Reedy River Falls. This will be the third location in South Carolina.

Insomnia Cookies offers nine classic cookie varieties, including Chocolate Chunk, Snickerdoodle, Double Chocolate Chunk. Sugar, M&M, Double Chocolate Mint, Oatmeal Raisin, Peanut Butter Chip and White Chocolate Macadamia.

There are also six “decadent deluxe cookies” available, which include S’Mores, Peanut Butter Cup, Triple Chocolate Chunk, Confetti, Salted Caramel and Oatmeal Chocolate Walnut.

Ice cream, cookie ice cream sandwiches, brownies and milk are also available, as are catering and bulk package options.

There’s no word yet on an exact opening date, but once the bakery opens, it will operate from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. on weekends.