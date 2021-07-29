Jeremiah’s Italian Ice coming to Krystal’s former Woodruff Road spot

Florida-based dessert franchise Jeremiah’s Italian Ice will be opening in the former Krystal location at 2 Ketron Court, just off Woodruff Road.

The new spot is set to open in the next 60 to 90 days, according to franchisees Kesha and Mylon Frazier.

Jeremiah’s serves more than 40 flavors of Italian shaved ice, soft serve ice cream and “gelati,” a combination of Italian ice and ice cream. Flavors include familiar favorites like chocolate, cookies and cream, black raspberry and black cherry, to more eclectic flavors such as gingerbread, horchata, lemon basil, mango margarita, pumpkin pie and sour green apple.

“We’re definitely catered to being a family place, a place where the whole entire family can get out and enjoy themselves,” Kesha Frazier said. “When we tried it for the first time we were blown away. When I say it’s delicious, I mean it is delicious.”

Soft serve ice cream comes in vanilla, chocolate and vanilla-chocolate swirl and can be ordered in a cup, cake cone or waffle cone.

“Pup cups” are also available for dogs.

Jeremiah’s will be the first tenant to occupy the former Krystal location in more than three years. Pintail Capital handled the leasing.

Jeremiah’s will be open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.