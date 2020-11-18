LeBron James’ Blaze Pizza opening in Greenville on Thursday

The new build-your-own pizza concept Blaze Pizza, developed by basketball legend Lebron James, is opening its first location in Greenville on Thursday.

Blaze Pizza, which is opening its first Greenville location at 109 N. Main St., can be considered akin to a Chipotle but for pizza. Customers select their preferred combination of toppings and sauces, with 40 different fresh options to choose from, and then an oven cooks the pizzas in just 3 minutes.

All the pizza dough is scratch made, with a 24-hour fermentation period to give the crust a light, crisp texture. Gluten-free and keto options are also available, as are vegan cheese and plant-based spicy chorizo.

To mark the opening, the restaurant is giving away free pizzas, which are available for dine-in, carry out or curbside service.

There’s no purchase necessary, but anyone who wants a free pizza has to download Blaze’s app between Thursday Nov. 19 and Thursday Dec. 3. You can then redeem your free pizza anytime from Dec. 3 through Dec. 23.