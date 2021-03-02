Mediterranean restaurant Parsley & Mint to open second location in May

Parsley & Mint announced March 2 it will expand its fast-casual Mediterranean concept to a second location near Furman University at the University Square shopping center in May.

The restaurant previously announced its first location is expected to open in Happy + Hale’s former location at 600 S. Main St. in Greenville.

“We are thrilled to launch the Parsley & Mint brand with our first location at 600 S. Main Street,” said restaurant owner Paul Ryll, who also owns Oscar Mike Appraisal Group in Greenville. “With the restaurant industry evolving significantly over the past year, I began to envision a new concept focused on truly fresh, made-from-scratch offerings and a strong takeout and delivery component. The result is a purposely designed restaurant that our community will enjoy for years to come. We look forward to serving the Upstate community through this first endeavor as well as future Parsley & Mint locations.”

Once open, Parsley & Mint will offer dine-in options as well as takeout, delivery and catering.

The menu for both locations will include items such as lamb kofta, grilled Mediterranean citrus chicken, housemade falafel and pickled curried cauliflower.

Parsley & Mint will also sell house-made spice blends, sauces and hummus through its in-store retail component.

For more information, follow Parsley & Mint on Instagram and Facebook.