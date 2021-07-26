Mr. Crisp casual seafood restaurant to open in Overbrook Village next year

The team behind The Anchorage will be opening a casual seafood full-service restaurant at 1503 E. North Street in the new Overbrook Village next year.

Mr. Crisp will be a fresh seafood restaurant with a full raw bar and a special focus on fish and chips, inspired by Chef Greg McPhee’s early years spent in Toronto.

With options ranging from seafood dishes, sandwiches, crudos, gluten-free and vegetarian dishes, and non-seafood items, too, Mr. Crisp aims to offer a more laid-back vibe than The Anchorage, while still highlighting local ingredients.

All seafood will be brought in fresh from the coast, with offerings rotated based on availability.

“This has been a dream for nearly four years, and we couldn’t be happier with the location and talent we have for this project,” McPhee said.

Alex Morgan, chef de cuisine at The Anchorage, will be running the kitchen team at Mr. Crisp.

A full menu is still in the works, but the team behind Mr. Crisp plans to host pop-up event this fall in the lead up to the restaurant’s opening sometime in early 2022.

Planned hours of operation will be Wednesday through Saturday for dinner only, while Friday and Saturday will offer a lunch service and Sunday will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For updates, check out @therealmrcrisp on Instagram and Facebook.