Two years after Naked Pasta announced it would remodel and expand its West Greenville location, it is reopening its doors.

The business announced on social media it held a soft opening Nov. 22 at 1286 Pendleton St. in West Greenville.

Naked Pasta began as a 500-square-foot store, but the grocery and pasta store quickly realized it needed to expand. The entire previous building was demolished and replaced. The rebuilt space includes a banquette, a market area and tables in the middle, a bar, fridges and freezers. It will serve classic pasta dishes including lasagna, linguine and ravioli.

For more information, visit nakedpastasc.com.