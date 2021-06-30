Nestlé USA announces $100M investment to expand Cherokee County operations

Nestlé USA, a food and beverage company, announced June 30 plans to invest $100 million to expand operations at 2132 Old Georgia Highway in Gaffney.

The investment is expected to create 160 new jobs.

“The frozen food category has been growing for the last few years, and the pandemic has only increased that trend,” Nestlé USA Gaffney factory manager Nicole Caldwell said. “As people spent more time at home, they rediscovered the convenience, value and great taste of frozen foods. Our investment in the Gaffney factory will ensure that we can continue to meet consumer demand for two of our most popular and well-known brands – Stouffer’s and Lean Cuisine.”

The proposed plans to the Cherokee County facility include a new production line as well as an expansion to the factory’s existing production line.

Nestlé USA employs approximately 900 people at this facility.