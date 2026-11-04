New bagel shop opening along The Parkway near Greer

Jeff’s Bagel Run is opening a location near Greer at 423 The Parkway, next to Publix.

The franchise opened its first location in Florida in June 2021 and has since opened four South Carolina locations in Johns Island, Charleston, Mount Pleasant and Isle of Palms. Another location is set to open in Myrtle Beach.

The Greer location is expected to open late this year and will be the first Jeff’s Bagel Run in the Upstate.

The store will sell bagels made from scratch along with iced drinks and bagel spreads. For more information, visit jeffsbagelrun.com.