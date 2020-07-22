New food hall announced for downtown Greer

Cartwright Food Hall has started renovations on its location at 215 Trade St. in Greer. The building has street frontage along Trade Street and a connected carriage house built in 1904. The carriage house has previously housed a livery, stables, restaurant, hardware store, gallery, and museum. With a history of a livery stable and carriage house, the name Cartwright, a historical term for “a maker of carts”, was born, according to a release.

Val and Elaine Kang along with partners Ben and Caroline Godwin says, “Cartwright Food Hall was founded by a group of friends who have a passion for food, family, and community. Our experience spans eight years in commercial property management as well as event planning and marketing.”

Cartwright Food Hall is an artisanal lifestyle dining concept – not to be confused with a food court. The food hall will feature local eateries, food retailers, and seven restaurants including Origami Doughnuts, Trade Street Taproom and Papi’s Tacos. Both Origami Doughnuts and Papi’s Tacos are expanding and this will be an additional location for both restaurants.

Once open, patrons may be able to take advantage of cross meal ordering, which is where people can order from multiple restaurants on one website and receive everything in the same order, said Cartwright Food Hall partner Val Kang.

“The completion of the CenterG streetscape project in Greer Station has made our downtown a regional destination for great shopping and dining,” said City of Greer’s Mayor Rick Danner. “It is a pleasure to welcome Cartwright Food Hall as one of the outstanding businesses in the City of Greer’s central business district, and I look forward to the opening of its unique venue and the exciting new dining options it brings to Greer Station.”

Cartwright Food Hall is expected to open late fall 2020.

For more information, visit cartwrightfoodhall.com.