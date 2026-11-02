New Nepalese dumpling restaurant opening in Greenville

Photo by Blakesley Rhett

Momo On Steam is opening in Greenville in November.

The Nepalese dumpling restaurant is located at 1120 N. Pleasantburg Drive. The location was previously a Great Clips. Renovations for the restaurant first began in summer 2025.

“We are very happy to share we are ready to open in a week! Stay tuned as we announce our soft opening date soon,” a social media post stated on Oct. 31.

The restaurant will serve traditional Nepalese dumplings filled with seasoned meat and vegetables. For more information, visit @momoonsteam on Instagram.

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