New restaurant Village Kitchen to open in Hartness urban village

The new urban village located on Greenville’s Eastside, Hartness, will be opening a fast-casual restaurant this winter in 2021.

Village Kitchen is a planned Southern-influenced eatery that will offer specialty coffee and breakfast offerings in the morning, with a fire-roasted menu throughout the rest of the day.

Combining farm-to-table ingredients with a wide variety of craft wines and beers, cocktails and sparkling juices, the restaurant aims to create both an indoor and al fresco dining experience with a warm interior and an open-air patio overlooking Hartness’ Grand Lawn.

“We created it to be the perfect spot for everything from hosting an informal business meeting over lunch, leisurely enjoying a glass of wine on the patio, or picking up dinner to take home,” said Jonathan Brashier, general manager.

Executive Chef Tanner Marino, who previously served as banquet chef at the Hyatt Regency in Greenville before stints in North Carolina and Tennessee, will helm the kitchen, a centerpiece of which is a wood-fired pizza oven.

The Hartness is a 444-acre urban village offerings residences and homesites, including amenities such as a sports garden, a fitness center and 15 miles of outdoor trails.