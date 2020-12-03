New restaurants and outdoor green space proposed for Augusta Street downtown

A new downtown project aims to bring a wine bar, a new restaurant, office space and outdoor green space to Augusta Street.

The development, which is in the works by Spencer Hines Properties, has yet to go before the city’s Design Review Board, so all plans are preliminary, and the state of the project is still pending.

But in its current form, it would consist of three units facing Augusta Street, with two additional downstairs units. The three street-facing units would also be connected by a common corridor that leads out, through a back door, into outdoor green space, which will be built over the current parking lot area that sits beside Eggs Up Grill.

“We thought it would be a very successful concept, just because a lot of the restaurants downtown have so much square footage that they really don’t need,” said developer Zach Hines of Spencer Hines Properties. “To have an option that is a smaller indoor space but a really cool outdoor common area that everyone could use for outdoor seating, entertainment, cool music acts — we just thought that was unique and ideal for downtown.”

Assuming the project gets approval, the two tenants that currently occupy the street-facing space, Cocobella Boutique and 601 South Boutique, will move out at the end of their respective leases.

Hines, who is spearheading the project along with KVP CEO Krish Patel, said one of the tenants looking to take over those street-facing units will be a wine bar that “serves tapas, charcuterie boards, and a great selection of wine, that type of thing,” while another tenant will be a “really great little restaurant,” although he declined to go public yet with the names.

The third street-facing unit, which was most recently occupied by Green Lettuce, is still available for lease.

The downstairs space is currently the site of West End Dance Company Downtown. That unit will be expanded in order to be converted into office, conference and open-work space. Hines said although plans are still preliminary, he and Patel have been in communication with the owner of the dance studio, which is still leasing the property.

“We’ve been in talks and have been working with them,” Hines said. “It’s still a work in progress, of course, but we just want to be sensitive to make sure everyone knows the plan if and when things eventually get going.”

If the plan meets city approval, Hines said he aims to have the project completed and open by the end of 2021.

Greenville-based architectural and interior design firm Equip Studio is handling the design of the property.