New steakhouse coming to former Sticky Fingers location

Steak lovers in the Upstate will have a new place to add to their list.

The Sticky Fingers building at 3 Market Point Drive in Greenville was purchased by Martin Valasques and Juan Henzo, who plan to redesign the facility and open it as a steakhouse.

“We just closed on the deal about two weeks ago,” said Henzo. “We are in the process in designing the concept.”

In addition, the co-owners are working on selecting the restaurant’s name and menu.

The steakhouse is expected to open in eight months to a year.