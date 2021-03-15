Parsley & Mint to hold open interviews to fill 40 positions in downtown Greenville

Ahead of its opening in April, locally owned Mediterranean eatery Parsley & Mint will host three days of open interviews to fill 40 part- and full-time positions at its downtown Greenville location at 600 S. Main St.

The interviews will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. on March 16, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 17, and 5 to 8 p.m. on March 18 at Aloft Greenville Downtown at 5 N. Laurens St. in Greenville.

Interested candidates may apply on Indeed.com, and the preferred qualifications include a high school diploma or equivalent as well as restaurant experience.

If hired, staff members will have access to employee discounts, a shared tip program and flexible scheduling. Military-experienced candidates and people with disabilities are also encouraged to apply.

In addition, Parsley & Mint will hold interviews to fill approximately 50 jobs for its second location, which is expected to open in May in the University Square Shopping Center near Furman University.