Peruvian chicken restaurant Viva Chicken to open two locations in Greenville

The fast-casual Peruvian chicken join Viva Chicken will soon be opening up two locations in Greenville.

The first location will be at 1139 Woodruff Road, Suite B, while the specifics on the second location have yet to be announced.

With a menu that specializes in charcoal-fire-roasted chicken – otherwise known as Polla a la Brasa – the restaurant styles itself as a street food stand turned brick-and-mortar.

Viva Chicken also offers salads, soup, taco bowls and a wide range of sides, including french fries, fresh fruit, plantains, green beans, yuca, white rice and sweet potato fries, to name just a few.

Founded by Chef Bruno Macchiavello and Randy Garcia in 2013, Viva Chicken opened its first location in Charlotte before expanding to a dozen locations across the Carolinas.

“Greenville is a beautiful town and one that we’ve had on our radar for some time,” said Gerald Pulsinelli, Viva Chicken CEO. “We believe Viva Chicken will bring a new flavor to the area.”

No details have been released yet about an exact opening date for either location.