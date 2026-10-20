Pizzeria at former Tanner’s Big Orange adds a sign, but still no opening date

Cugino Forno, a North Carolina-based pizzeria, now has a sign at its planned Greenville location.

In a social media post on Oct. 19, the business updated its progress at 322 S. Pleasantburg Drive, the former site of Tanner’s Big Orange.

“Greenville, it’s official we have a sign,” the Facebook post stated. “Now you know exactly where to find us … once we figure out how to finish everything else! One step closer to bringing authentic Neapolitan pizza to Greenville!”

Plans for the location were announced in 2024, with an original opening date set for late 2025.

The business was started by three cousins from Turkey. The Greenville location will be the seventh, with five restaurants in North Carolina in Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Clemmons, Durham and Wilmington. There is also a location in Frederick, Maryland.

The menu includes Neapolitan-style pizzas, salads, and dessert choices such as gelato, cannolis and tiramisu.