Quest Brewing Company announced on its Facebook page July 1 it will be closed until further notice.

The brewery opened in 2013.

“We started our brewery with a bigger brewing system and visions of being a regional brewery,” said brewery owners Don Richardson and Andrew Watts in the Facebook post. “Many things set us back from that goal including distribution, can purchases, keg leases, equipment loans, etc. Unfortunately, the pandemic and other factors took its toll on us in the last year. As we continue to figure out our future and what lies ahead, we are hoping for brighter days, but for the time being we will be closed until further notice.”

The owners will refund tickets for upcoming events and hope to reopen the brewery in the next month or so with a new entity including Richardson and the team, the announcement said.

For more information, visit facebook.com/QuestBrewingCompany.