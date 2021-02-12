Society: Sandwich Bar and Social Club set to open in former Charlie’s Steakhouse location on Coffee Street

A new restaurant, Society: Sandwich Bar and Social Club, is set to open its doors in March or April of this year at 18 E. Coffee St, the location formerly occupied by Charlie’s Steakhouse.

The new concept is billed as a two-story spot with two bars that aims to serve “unique, craft cocktails” along with 16 a la carte sandwiches and build your own ramen bowls, according to GVL Today.

Spearheaded by Jeremy Krauze, owner of White Rabbit Supply Co, and chef Chris Rosensteel, owner of local catering company Uptown Company, the restaurant will focus on healthy options that don’t skimp on decadence.

Rosensteel previously gained notoriety for winning multiple Iron Chef competitions. He now plans to showcase “unique, collective flavors in the 3,500-square-foot space,” he told GVL Today.

The restaurant will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Check back in the coming days with UpstateBusinessJournal.com for a full profile of what the two owners have planned for the new concept.