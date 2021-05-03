SeamonWhiteside chosen to provide design services for Lewis Barbecue

SeamonWhiteside, a full-service land design firm with offices throughout the Carolinas, announced April 29 it will be providing landscape architecture, civil engineering and 3D modeling services for the new Lewis Barbecue in Greenville.

The restaurant will occupy the space at 214 Rutherford St. in Greenville that is home to Tommy’s Country Ham House which is closing.

SeamonWhiteside will begin updating the space and accommodate for the restaurant’s signature set up, including indoor and outdoor dining areas, a smokehouse with custom made pits and a barbecue service line.

Lewis Barbecue has another eatery in Charleston.

The restaurant’s Greenville location is set to open in early 2022.