Sully’s Steamers coming to Maverick Station development in downtown Mauldin

The new development Maverick Station in downtown Mauldin has just announced its first tenant.

The popular fast-casual bagel sandwich chain Sully’s Steamers will be opening in one of the development’s four suites and is set to open to the public at the start of 2022.

Taking over the former Family Dollar location at intersection of Laurens and Butler Roads, Maverick Station is the latest project from the Parker Group, the same developer behind the new City Center project just down the road.

Three other suites are still available: a 4,400-square-foot anchor restaurant space and two 2,300 business spaces.

Developer Drew Parker said he’s been targeting family friendly, full-service options for the remaining restaurant space.

“If you ask me, I’ll probably think steakhouse right off-hand, but it doesn’t have to be a steakhouse,” Parker said. “What we do want is a family-friendly, fun place to go on a date night, with a group of friends or just a business meeting for lunch. I keep hearing from residents that there’s not enough dining options, especially full-service, so that’s the concept we’re looking for.”

The restaurant space will feature a patio with a roof for outdoor seating. As for the two business spaces, Parker said he expects both to be used as office space although he’s not ruling out retail.

“We’re not ruling it out, but it’s just got to be a good fit,” he said.

Parker Group Commercial Broker Michael Johnson said the goal was to create a space that celebrates the community of Mauldin while also complimenting the nearby City Center project.

“That’s why we chose the name, ‘Maverick Station,’ doing a play off the high school’s logo,” Johnson said, referring to the Mauldin Mavericks. “It’s meant to embody Mauldin as a town, to fit a need but also hopefully give something for people to be excited about.”

The lease rate for the space is $26 per square foot with parking included. Project Plus handled design of the development.

Both Johnson and Parker said they have no specific plans for future developments in Mauldin, but they didn’t rule out the possibility.

“We’re big believers in Mauldin. We love what Mauldin has to offer, and it’s been such a good collaboration with the city and the community so far,” Johnson said. “So yeah, I wouldn’t be shocked if we had a good opportunity. We’d love to do something else.”