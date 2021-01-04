Sweet Sippin’ makes plans for rooftop bar location on Augusta Street

The craft beer and wine bar Sweet Sippin’ is looking to expand with a new rooftop bar on Augusta Street in downtown Greenville.

Sweet Sippin’ owner Julie Redman and Equip Studio project manager Emily Heezan submitted plans to Greenville’s Design Review Board to add a rooftop space to its planned new location at 21 Augusta St., which is currently occupied by Cocobella Boutique.

The plans will go before the Design Review Board on Jan. 7.

Sweet Sippin’ currently operates one location at 103 W. Curtis St. in Simpsonville and another within Gather GVL at 126 Augusta St., the latter of which will move operations to the new rooftop location pending approval from the Design Review Board.

Related: New restaurants and outdoor green space proposed for Augusta Street downtown

Design review board public hearing related document

The wine bar is the first business to formally announce its inclusion in the new development on Augusta Street in the works by Patel Hines Development and leasing company Spencer Hines Properties.

In addition to Sweet Sippin,’ the plans for the development in its current form would consist of two more units facing Augusta Street, with two additional downstairs units. The three street-facing units would also be connected by a common corridor that leads out, through a back door, into outdoor green space, which will be built over the current parking lot area that sits beside Eggs Up Grill.

“We thought it would be a very successful concept, just because a lot of the restaurants downtown have so much square footage that they really don’t need,” said developer Zach Hines of Spencer Hines Properties. “To have an option that is a smaller indoor space but a really cool outdoor common area that everyone could use for outdoor seating, entertainment, cool music acts — we just thought that was unique and ideal for downtown.”