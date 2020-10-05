Unlocked Coffee Roasters brings Columbian-style coffee to Poe West

Unlocked Coffee Roasters is open for business at the Poe West development, located at 556 Perry Ave.

The work of husband-and-wife team Andrew Camargo and Rocio Salazar, Unlocked aims to bring the flavors of the couple’s native Columbia to Greenville.

“Everything in Columbia is about coffee,” Salazar told Community Journals earlier this month. “Every day you have coffee, every day you speak about coffee, and most relationships are built on coffee.”

Unlocked offers classic coffee shop fare like cold brew, pour over, cappuccinos and lattes, as well as more Columbian creations like junto-drip coffee (a Columbian staple made by letting boiling water drip slowly through finely ground coffee) and a chocolate Colombiano, their take on hot chocolate.

Coffee can be purchased in bags to go for use at home, and Unlocked also offers smoothies, fruit bowls, tea, loaded toast and Columbian pastry items.

Unlocked Coffee Roasters is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Unit 116 at 556 Perry Ave.