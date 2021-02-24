UP on the Roof to open metro-Atlanta location

UP on the Roof, a cocktail-centric rooftop restaurant with its first location in Greenville, will open a second eatery on top of the Liberty Hall building at 33 S. Main St. in Alpharetta, Georgia, in late summer.

“After four successful years in Greenville, I’m thrilled to help bring UP on the Roof to Alpharetta, Georgia,” said UP on the Roof operating partner Kirk Watkins. “The newest UP on the Roof restaurant will build upon the vibrant rooftop vibes we first created in the Upstate, and I look forward to the future as we expand into metro-Atlanta and beyond.”

The Alpharetta 7,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor location will overlook City Hall and the Town Green at City Center and offer views of Kennesaw Mountain in the distance.

The restaurant will serve dinner and drinks daily as well as offer a weekend brunch.

For more information, visit eatUPdrinkUP.net.