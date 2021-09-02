Ready to change the world? The city of Greenville has a tool for you.

Seeking to expand and accelerate entrepreneurship and innovation, the city of Greenville launched a new marketing initiative Sept. 2 under the banner of “From here you can change the world.”

Mayor Knox White said the idea is to provide entrepreneurs with the resources and support they need to grow and thrive in Greenville.

The effort includes a website, youcangreenvillesc.com, featuring testimonials, resources, jobs and events.

Entrepreneurs will also have access to local and national advertising and public relations, social media channels, a planned newsletter, and a blog and podcasts.

Greenville City Manager John McDonough said the effort will help bring to bear expertise from community partners like Furman and Clemson universities and a range of economic development organizations to help businesses thrive.

“We collaborate, we cooperate, we support,” McDonough said. “Our city understands the mindset of the entrepreneur.”