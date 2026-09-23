OneSpartanburg Inc. holds annual celebration, honors 2026 award winners

OneSpartanburg Inc. held its 2026 Annual Celebration: Ascending Together on Sept. 17 at Fifth Third Park.

“Our Annual Celebration aims to be more than a traditional chamber update, we want to take time to recognize the impact our organization and our partners – both public and private – have on Spartanburg County,” said OneSpartanburg President and CEO Allen Smith. “There are still many challenges, but to be clear, personal per capita income is at an all-time high, businesses are reporting record revenues, and the people of Spartanburg County have more job opportunities than ever. Partnerships and relationships matter. The results prove it and are worthy of the celebration.”

This year’s award winners were:

Neville Holcombe Distinguished Citizenship Award: Katherine O’Neill, chief economic development officer with OneSpartanburg

James B. Thompson Small Business of the Year: Toll Solutions

David Britt Economic Champion Award: Warren Snead, human resources manager at Cooper Standard

Talent Champion Award: The Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District

Elaine Harris Tourism Champion Award: The Hub City Spartanburgers

Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award: Bill Barnet, former mayor of Spartanburg and co-founder of the Northside Development Group

Chairman’s Award: Alex Evins, partner at Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein LLP

Charles E. Atchison, Sr. Minority-Owned Business of the Year: Nothing Bundt Cakes franchisees Brian and Felicia Murrill

Young Professional of the Year: Livingston Hawkins, Wofford College

OneSpartanburg also honored its Teachers of the Year, including:

Spartanburg District 1: Ben Coates, Chapman High School

Spartanburg District 2: Megan Coffey, Chesnee High School

Spartanburg District 3: Megan Fox, Broome High School

Spartanburg District 4: Kinzie Sellars, Woodruff High School

Spartanburg District 5: Lea Elizabeth Harrison, Byrnes High School

Spartanburg District 6: Rhiannon Wyatt, Pauline-Glenn Springs Elementary

Spartanburg District 7: Marissa Drake, Jesse Boyd Elementary

C. School for the Deaf and the Blind: Tony Lee

Spartanburg Day School: Kim Ballenger

High Point Academy: Casey Plyler

For more information, visit onespartanburginc.com.