OneSpartanburg Inc. still pushing to transform Spartanburg

OneSpartanburg Inc. released the Year 4 Scorecard for its OneSpartanburg Vision Plan, a five-year community and economic development strategy that launched on Jan. 24, 2017.

The plan was developed using the feedback of 3,180 people and hundreds of pages of data and implemented with the goal of raising levels of prosperity and improving the quality of life for all Spartanburg County residents. The strategy focuses on talent, economy, image and place and consists of eight objectives, 42 strategic recommendations and 173 tactical recommendations.

“COVID-19 impacted our community, and our world, in unprecedented ways,” said OneSpartanburg Inc. in a press release. “OneSpartanburg Inc. pivoted to tackle Spartanburg’s most immediate issues while continuing to press forward on key initiatives to ensure Spartanburg’s future success. As we enter year five of the OneSpartanburg Vision Plan, we recognize how far we’ve come, as well as how far we still have to go. Much of our work must be generational to truly transform Spartanburg.”

The scorecard includes the following information:

Spartanburg Academic Movement’s Smart Start initiative, which is designed to help students bridge the gap between their intention to start college and their actual enrollment, saw 83% of participating students enrolled in college.

The plan also provided $30,000 in relocation funds to a newly recruited company. Executives took advantage of the incentive and chose to live in Spartanburg County, resulting in more than $800,000 in annual retained wages.

OneSpartanburg Inc., with support from Atlas Insight, has focused on attracting life sciences, bioscience, back office and professional service companies. In these sectors, four projects have resulted in $34.5 million of investment and 75 new white-collar jobs.

In partnership with the city and county, a comprehensive list of Spartanburg’s minority-owned businesses was developed to ensure access to capital, resources and information during the pandemic.

The plan contributed to the launch of the Bringing Back the Burg Small Business Fund, which was designed to financially support small businesses impacted by COVID-19 and managed by CommunityWorks. The fund offers low-interest and forgivable loans to small businesses.

The plan funded a second round of Keep OneSpartanburg Beautiful Community Impact Grants, which resulted in $10,985 toward nine new neighborhood-based cleanup and beautification projects.

To view the full Year 4 Scorecard, click here or pick up a printed version at the OneSpartanburg Inc. office at 105 N. Pine St. in Spartanburg.