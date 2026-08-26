2026 InnoVision Awards finalists include 7 Upstate honorees

The InnoVision Awards board of directors announced Aug. 26 it has selected seven Upstate honorees as finalists for the 2026 InnoVision Awards ceremony Nov. 5 at the Thornblade Club in Greer.

The awards recognize individuals, businesses and organizations that are driving impactful innovations developed in South Carolina within the past 18 months.

The Upstate finalists are Dreamgarten LLC, Quick Connect, Clemson University, GrainGuard, GreenerFleets, Fort Hill LogiX Incorporated and Kyocera AVX.

Dreamgarten’s Bounce-Back-Ability program, validated in partnership with Prisma Health and Furman University, applies that philosophy to healthcare, giving doctors in training practical, science-backed tools to manage stress and prevent burnout before it takes root.

Quick Connect, by MyUI.ai, is an AI-powered communication platform built for senior living and healthcare communities, using adaptive interface technology developed through Clemson University research to automatically tailor each screen to a resident’s own sensory and cognitive needs.

Clemson University has developed five new organic winter field pea varieties, marking a breakthrough as the first publicly funded, 100% organic field peas bred specifically for southern growing conditions; these varieties help South Carolina farmers maximize winter land use by producing a high-value, protein-rich crop that supports soil health, sustainable agriculture and increased farm revenue.

GrainGuard builds patented in-bin sensors detecting the chemical signature of mold and pests to catch grain spoilage weeks before conventional temperature monitoring.

GreenerFleets allows fleet operators who want to go green to have access to a single workflow that converts its own operating data into a fundable, ready-to-implement decarbonization roadmap.

Developed by Fort Hill, LogiX transforms construction auditing from slow, manual, billable-hours consulting into an AI-assisted construction auditing platform with built-in human oversight empowering teams with intelligent automation.

Kyocera AVX engineered a single component that replaces several traditional electronic parts, filtering out noise across a wider range for aerospace and high-speed computing.

The 2026 finalists are:

Community Enrichment

Dreamgarten LLC of Greenville

of Greenville Pathly of Lancaster

of Lancaster Quick Connect of Clemson University

Emerging Technology

Comlantech Therapeutics of Charleston

of Charleston Pressiant Health’s JVPro of Charleston

of Charleston VASiQ Technologies of the Medical University in Charleston

Small Business

Class Window of Charleston

Cattywampus , the flagship product of DnA Games of Columbia

, the flagship product of of Columbia Survey Sherpa of Mount Pleasant

Sustainability

Clemson University ’s five new organic winter field pea varieties

’s five new organic winter field pea varieties GrainGuard of Greenville

of Greenville GreenerFleets of Greenville

Technology Application Integration

Baysys of North Charleston

of North Charleston Fort Hill LogiX Incorporated of Greenville

of Greenville KYOCERA AVX of Fountain Inn

Technology Development

Bellwether Biotech of Charleston

of Charleston DataTrust Solutions of Ridgeway

of Ridgeway NODiVEC of Columbia

The InnoVision Awards will also present the Ibrahim Janajreh Michelin Young Innovator Award and the Dr. Charles Townes Individual Achievement Award at its Nov. 5 ceremony. For more information, visit innovisionawards.org.