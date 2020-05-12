Spartanburg Chamber announces economic recovery task force

During the COVID-19 crisis, the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the creation of its Bringing Back the Burg Business Recovery Task Force to identify and address Spartanburg’s economic recovery needs.

Comprised of various sector leaders and experts, and led by Spartanburg County Councilman David Britt and Kay Woodward, president and owner of J.W. Woodward Funeral Home, the task force will advise and guide elected officials and businesses through the process of reviving Spartanburg’s economy.

The task force will focus on:

Identifying key performance and economic indicators and developing a plan accordingly

Establishing a business recovery fund, developing grant and loan criteria, and measuring impact

Researching best practices to revive the economy and partnering with the appropriate entities to implement those practices

Exploring opportunities for systemic change exposed by the pandemic to improve Spartanburg’s overall business environment

The chamber is also seeking community feedback for Bringing Back the Burg’s focuses. To submit suggestions for task force goals, email [email protected].