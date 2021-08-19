Cypress Creek Renewables to build $68M solar facility in Anderson County

Cypress Creek Renewables, a solar and storage energy company, announced Aug. 19 it will invest up to $68 million to build a 50-megawatt solar facility in Anderson County.

Once operational, the facility will be capable of powering 9,100 homes annually.

“We are thrilled to continue investing in South Carolina with a new 50MW solar facility in Anderson County,” said Cypress Creek Renewables CEO Sarah Slusser. “This project will add to the low-cost, emission-free electricity available for South Carolinians while also providing new tax revenue and jobs. We are grateful to Anderson County leaders and the state of South Carolina for continued support and collaboration and look forward to growing this partnership in the years ahead.”

Cypress Creek owns and operates 27 solar facilities totaling 520MW of solar capacity throughout the state.

For more information, visit ccrenew.com.