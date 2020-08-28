Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate

August 31

What: Join the Simpsonville Chamber as they discuss updates and impacts to business when it comes to managing risk during a pandemic. The speakers at this virtual event are Allen Wright of Countybank Insurance and Denise Scotti-Smith of Mission Accomplished Consulting LLC.

When: 3-4:30 p.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: Free for Simpsonville Chamber members, $5 per non-member; Allison McGarity at 864-688-9551 or [email protected].

September 1

What: Join the Upstate Coalition and the South Carolina Chamber for the annual Grassroots Tour.

When: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: Allison McGarity at 864-688-9551 or [email protected].

What: Join the Spartanburg Chamber at REVEAL, the 2020 Annual Celebration, as they recognize community leading businesses and residents. The virtual program will highlight this year’s awardees, celebrate Spartanburg’s accomplishments, and reveal the future of the organization.

When: 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: Free to attend; Naomi Sargent at [email protected] or 518-729-8368 and Zach Fox at [email protected] or 864-607-6113.

September 2

What: As an owner or manager of a small business, you may be responsible for tasks beyond your areas of expertise, such as HR, compliance and employee benefits. These duties can be complex and, if not managed properly, can lead to government fines or even litigation. At this workshop, learn about these rules, regulations and best practices.

When: 6-8:00 p.m.

Where: Webinar

Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected].

September 3

What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.

When: 8:45-10:00 a.m.

Where: Greenville Chamber, 550 S. Main St., Greenville.

Info: Andrew Van at 864-239-3702 or [email protected].

September 4

What: Tyler Jones of Speak Strategic, Wesley Donehue of PUSH Digital, Amanda Loveday of NP Strategy, Antjuan Seawright of Blueprint Strategy, Chip Felkel of the Felkel Group and RAP Index, Matt Moore of First Tuesday Strategies and Ellen Weaver, founding president of the Palmetto Promise Institute will speak on topics including Develop Your Advocacy Strategy, How to Build and Spend Political Capital, How to Engage Public Officials, Digital Advocacy, Building a Coalition, Influencing Local Government, and How to Educate versus Advocate.

When: 8:30 a.m.-noon

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: $50 per Greenville Chamber member, $75 per non-member; Jason Zacher at 864-239-3718 or [email protected].

September 8

What: Join the Greenville Chamber at this evening networking event.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Zen, 924 S. Main St., Greenville.

Info: Andrew Van at 864-239-3704 or [email protected].

What: This workshop will introduce the attendee to key business considerations, such as the myths and realities of entrepreneurship, different business options to pursue, the components of business ownership, legal and financial considerations, and business planning basics.

When: 6-8:00 p.m.

Where: Webinar

Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected].

September 9

What: This lunch and learn sales training workshop is for the sales-oriented business owners ready to experience business growth by learning important sales skills. They will learn about the practical sales process, after which they may be aware of the importance of positioning how to sell their product or service with confidence.

When: 11:30 a.m-1:00 p.m.

Where: Webinar

Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected].

September 10

What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing in industrial industries.

When: 8:45-10:00 a.m.

Where: Greenville Chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville.

Info: Andrew Van at 864-239-3702 or [email protected].

What: Join Ten at the Top for this virtual meeting and listen to guest speaker Jim Shew, vice president-employees benefits, Marsh & McLennan Agency

When: 3-4:00 p.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: Register here.

What: The seminar will tell business owners ways to protect their intellectual property by using trademarks, copyrights and patents; pros and cons of legal structures such as LLC and S-Corps; and contracts including leases and common employment law issues.

When: 6-8:00 p.m.

Where: Webinar

Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or [email protected].