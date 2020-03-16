Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate

March 17
Five Forks Chapter – Monthly Meeting
- What: The Five Forks Chapter of the Simpsonville Area Chamber of Commerce meets to discuss issues of importance, events/projects, and common challenges/opportunities.
- When: Noon-1 p.m.
- Where: Lowes Foods Five Forks Community Table, 2815 Woodruff Road, Simpsonville.
- Info: Open to Simpsonville chamber members in the Five Forks area; Simpsonville chamber staff at 864-963-3781 or [email protected].
CANCELLED: Sales Doesn’t Have to Be Sleazy: How to Sell More Without Losing Your Soul
- What: This workshop is taught by Jen Aly. In this workshop, you will learn a new way of looking at, thinking about and approaching sales. This will be an interactive workshop where we do role plays, examine case studies, and practice new skills in sales.
- When: 3-7 p.m.
- Where: Greenville Center for Creative Arts, 101 Abney St., Greenville.
- Info: $10 per Greenville Center for Creative Arts member; $20 per non-member; www.artcentergreenville.org/winter-workshops.
March 18
Young Professionals Breakout Breakfast
- What: The featured speaker for this networking event is Steve Nail, dean of the College of Business at Anderson University.
- When: 7:30-9 a.m.
- Where: Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse Downtown, 250 Riverplace, Greenville.
- Info: Free for Greenville chamber Young Professionals members, $25 per non-member; Andrew Van at 864-239-3704 or [email protected].
CANCELLED: Handshakes and Hashbrowns
- What: A breakfast networking event hosted by the Greer chamber.
- When: 8-9 a.m.
- Where: North Greenville University, T. Walter Brashier Graduate School, 405 Lancaster Ave., Greer.
- Info: Free for Greer chamber members; Josh Shaffer at [email protected].
Links Group #4
- What: This non-compete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.
- When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Where: Greenville chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville.
- Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or [email protected].
POSTPONED: Voice of Business Brunch
- What: This brunch event will cover what the future holds for federal transportation and infrastructure efforts from Ed Mortimer with the U.S. chamber.
- When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Where: Spartanburg Marriott, 299 N. Church St., Spartanburg.
- Info: $20 per Spartanburg chamber member, $40 per non-member; Jonna Turner at [email protected].
Leads Group
- What: For anyone looking for business leads.
- When: Noon-1 p.m.
- Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room; 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin.
- Info: The Mauldin chamber at 864-297-1323.
March 19
LaunchGVL & Learn
- What: This event is an information session for companies to learn about the LaunchGVL program and processes. Details will be shared regarding requirements, timelines, and how to overcome possible barriers to employing students.
- When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Where: Greenville chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville.
- Info: Cheryl Garrison at 864-239-3716 or [email protected].
POSTPONED: 2020 Annual Celebration featuring Simpsonville’s A-List Awards
- What: Join the Simpsonville chamber to celebrate another successful year in a party atmosphere with the announcement of the 2020 Simpsonville A-List Award recipients. Chamber member businesses will be presented with 2020 A-List Awards in 17 categories spanning all industries and business types.
- When: 5:30-8 p.m.
- Where: Simpsonville Activity and Senior Center, 310 W. Curtis St., Simpsonville.
- Info: $50 per Simpsonville chamber member; open only to Simpsonville chamber members; Jennifer Richardson at [email protected].
March 20
Growth & Infrastructure Committee
- What: The Transportation Committee often hosts guest presentations on important issues such as road projects, rail, air service, public transportation and our ports.
- When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Where: Greenville Water Community Room, 407 W. Broad St., Greenville.
- Info: Jason Zacher at 864-239-3718 or [email protected]
Friendly Friday with Chamber Ambassadors
- What: This is a monthly meeting of Simpsonville chamber ambassadors.
- When: 10 a.m.-noon.
- Where: Simpsonville chamber office, 100 W. Trade St., Simpsonville.
- Info: JR Humphries at 864-688-9553 or [email protected].
March 23
Advocacy Committee Meeting
- What: The purpose of the chamber’s Advocacy Committee is to advocate for policies and legislation that drives a healthy business climate in the Simpsonville area and community.
- When: 3-4 p.m.
- Where: Simpsonville Area Chamber of Commerce, 100 W. Trade St., Simpsonville.
- Info: Denise Scotti-Smith at [email protected].
Spartanburg Forty Under 40
- What: The first class of Spartanburg’s Forty Under 40 will be honored for their professional and personal contributions to Spartanburg County.
- When: 6-8 p.m.
- Where: The Piedmont Club, 361 E. Main St., Spartanburg.
- Info: $25 per ticket; Jonna Turner at [email protected]
March 24
Energy & Environmental Compliance Committee
- What: The Environmental Issues Committee is open to any Greenville chamber member interested in environmental issues and how such issues can impact your business.
- When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Where: ReWa Discovery Lab, 564 Mauldin Road, Greenville.
- Info: Jason Zacher at 864-239-3718 or [email protected]
Lunch & Learn Series
- What: This monthly series is presented by the Simpsonville chamber. This month’s topic is cyber risk and how to prepare a business for it.
- When: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Where: Simpsonville First Baptist Church, 3 Hedge St., Simpsonville.
- Info: $10 per Simpsonville chamber member, $20 per non-member; JR Humprhies at [email protected].
March 25
POSTPONED: LSAA Presents “Leading From Where You Are”
- What: This event features Katrina Hutchins, president and CEO of Re-Source Solutions; Simone Mack-Orr, Cyclebar Spartanburg; Heather Macy, Spartanburg Methodist College head women’s basketball coach; and other speakers.
- When: 8:15 a.m.-1:15 p.m.
- Where: Milliken Coliseum, 920 Milliken Road, Spartanburg.
- Info: $40 per LSAA member, $60 per non-member.
Links Group #2
- What: This non-compete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.
- When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Where: Greenville chamber, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville.
- Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or [email protected].
March 26
Next Level Leadership Series
- What: Learn how to be the most effective leader from the experts. This breakfast event will feature Douglas R. Hooker, Atlanta Regional Commission’s executive director.
- When: 7:45-9 a.m.
- Where: Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse Downtown, 250 Riverplace, Greenville.
- Info: $25 per Leadership Greenville alumni or Greenville chamber Young Professionals, $35 per person general admission; Tami Miller at 864-239-3743 or [email protected].
Business After Hours
- What: This networking event is sponsored by the Simpsonville chamber.
- When: 5-7 p.m.
- Where: Weichert Realtors — Shaun & Shari Group, 302 N.E. Main St., Simpsonville.
- Info: Free to attend; Simpsonville chamber at 864-963-3781 or [email protected].