Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate

July 7

What: This workshop will cover topics including ways to start a business, raising money, marketing and sales, accounting tools and the basics of business planning.

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Webinar

Info: Piedmont Score at 864-271-3638 or [email protected].

July 8

What: Join the Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce for a virtual breakfast networking event.

When: 8-9 a.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: Free for Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce members and guests; email Nikki Crabtree Huber at [email protected].

July 9

What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing in industrial industries.

When: 8:45-10 a.m.

Where: Greenville Chamber of Commerce, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville.

Info: Andrew Van at 864-239-3702 or [email protected].

July 15

What: Join Piedmont Score and Cathey Petkash, FranNet franchise specialist, for this educational webinar on owning a franchise. Learn the pros and cons, opportunities, investment dollars, and the advantages and disadvantages of starting a franchise business during the pandemic.

When: 10 a.m.-noon

Where: Webinar

Info: Piedmont Score at 864-271-3638 or [email protected].

What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.

When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Greenville Chamber of Commerce, 550 S. Main St., Suite 550, Greenville.

Info: Andrew Van at 864-239-3702 or [email protected].

July 16

What: Ten at the Top convenes board members and partners, business and community leaders, and representatives from each county to give updates so they can stay connected even when they can’t meet in person.

When: 3-4 p.m.

Where: Virtual meeting

Info: Register at tenatthetop.org/events