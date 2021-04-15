Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate April 16-22

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate April 16-22.
April 16
Caffeinated Conversation
- What: Attendees will hear from representatives of the Bringing Back the ‘Burg initiative during this morning event.
- When: 9-10 a.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Free to attend; Jonna Turner at jturner@onespartanburginc.com.
TATT Re-Connect
- What: This open discussion features Anderson Mayor Terence Roberts and BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina marketing director Angie Gossett.
- When: 9-10 a.m.
- Where: Park 37 Community Room, 250 Executive Center Drive, Greenville.
- Info: Dean Hybl at 864-283-0346 or dhybl@tenatthetop.org; register here.
April 20
What the Most Successful Businesses Are Doing in 2021 – Trends You’ll Want to Jump on Now
- What: Join Piedmont SCORE for a conversation with
- GrowBiz Media and SmallBizDaily CEO Rieva Levonsky, Tricycle Creative founder and CEO Ross Herosian and Software Advice global vice president Blake Clark will discuss continuing patterns, new small business trends and the biggest changes that will impact your business this year.
- When: 1-2 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org.
UEE Workshop
- What: Join Ten at the Top for a conversation with Kunal Parikh, policy advisor to U.S. Senator Tim Scott, to discuss recent and upcoming legislative changes that affect entrepreneurs and an update on what to expect from the current administration.
- When: 3-4 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Register here.
April 21
Handshakes and Hashbrowns
- What: Join the Greer Chamber for this breakfast networking event.
- When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Where: The Davenport, 230 Trade St., Greer
- Info: Free for Greer Chamber members; masks are required; no refreshments provided; Nikki Crabtree Huber at nikki@greerchamber.com.
Sneak Pique
- What: This webinar will feature Travelers Rest Mayor Brandy Amidon, Anderson Mayor Terence Roberts and Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith.
- When: 11 a.m.-noon
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Register here.
Links Group #4
- What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.
- When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org.
Leads Group
- What: For anyone looking for business leads.
- When: Noon-1 p.m.
- Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin
- Info: The Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323.
April 22
LeaderSYP: Build Your Brand
- What: Join SYP as we dig into the tips and tricks of building a successful personal and professional brand at our next LeaderSYP virtual event. Panelists included United Way of the Piedmont senior director of brand experience Alex Moore, Mark Nelson and Arrowhead Design Company president Lanie Whitaker, who will share their experience on brand-building, why it’s important, tips on how to get started and how they’ve used successful branding to grow their business.
- When: Noon-1 p.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Jonna Turner at jturner@onespartanburginc.com.
Reach Customers Online with Google
- What: This workshop explains how Google Search works and how you can improve your website’s visibility with search engine optimization. The session also introduces products such as Business Profile on Google, Google Trends, Search Console, Google Analytics and Google Ads.
- When: 2-3:30 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org.