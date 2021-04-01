Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate April 2-8

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate April 2-8.
April 2
First Friday Luncheon
- What: Join the Greer Chamber for this lunch networking event featuring an update from Greer Chamber president and CEO David Merhib.
- When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Where: Greer City Hall, 301 E. Poinsett St., Greer
- Info: $10 per Greer Chamber member, $15 per non-member; registration is required to attend; masks will be required to enter and when not seated; Shannon Hansen at shannon@greerchamber.com.
April 6
Links Group #3
- What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.
- When: 8:30-10 a.m.
- Where: Both virtual and in-person
- Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org for location.
How to Achieve Independence Through Franchising
- What: In this webinar, FranNet franchise specialist Cathey Petkash will discuss opportunities, starting a franchise business for under $100,000 and the advantages/disadvantages of starting a franchise business under any economic condition.
- When: 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org.
The State of the Small Business – 2021 Economic and Labor Market Outlook
- What: In this webinar, Nela Richardson, chief economist and co-head of the ADP Research Institute will share insights on the economic recovery in 2021 and beyond.
- When: 1-2 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org.
April 7
Leads Group
- What: For anyone looking for business leads.
- When: Noon-1 p.m.
- Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin
- Info: The Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323.
April 8
Links Industrial
- What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing in industrial industries.
- When: 8:30-9:45 a.m.
- Where: Both virtual and in-person
- Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org for location.
Volunteering in 2021 – How it Can Help Small Businesses Grow in Your Community
- What: In this webinar, CEO of SCORE Association Bridget Weston and SCORE certified mentor and district director Ed Coleman share their expertise with the SCORE audience. SCORE mentee and the founder and CEO of Mutt’s Sauce Charlynda Scales will also discuss the impact volunteering has had on her business.
- When: 1-2 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org.