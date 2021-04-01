Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate April 2-8

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate April 2-8.

April 2

Join the Greer Chamber for this lunch networking event featuring an update from Greer Chamber president and CEO David Merhib. When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Where: Greer City Hall, 301 E. Poinsett St., Greer

Greer City Hall, 301 E. Poinsett St., Greer Info: $10 per Greer Chamber member, $15 per non-member; registration is required to attend; masks will be required to enter and when not seated; Shannon Hansen at shannon@greerchamber.com.

April 6

This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing. When: 8:30-10 a.m.

8:30-10 a.m. Where: Both virtual and in-person

Both virtual and in-person Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org for location.

In this webinar, FranNet franchise specialist Cathey Petkash will discuss opportunities, starting a franchise business for under $100,000 and the advantages/disadvantages of starting a franchise business under any economic condition. When: 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org.

In this webinar, Nela Richardson, chief economist and co-head of the ADP Research Institute will share insights on the economic recovery in 2021 and beyond. When: 1-2 p.m.

1-2 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org.

April 7

For anyone looking for business leads. When: Noon-1 p.m.

Noon-1 p.m. Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin

Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin Info: The Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323.

April 8

This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing in industrial industries. When: 8:30-9:45 a.m.

8:30-9:45 a.m. Where: Both virtual and in-person

Both virtual and in-person Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org for location.