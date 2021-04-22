Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate April 23-29

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate April 23-29.

April 23

Ten at the top

TATT Re-Connect

  • What: United Way of Anderson County CEO Carol Burdette and Ten at the Top executive director Dean Hybl will discuss the topic, “Reconnecting with Upstate Non-Profits.”
  • When: 9-10 a.m.
  • Where: Park 37 Community Room, 250 Executive Center Drive, Greenville.
  • Info: Dean Hybl at 864-283-0346 or dhybl@tenatthetop.org; register here.

April 27

Community Matters: REEM Update

  • What: Greenville Chamber CEO and member of Greenville Racial Equity and Economic Mobility Commission Carlos Phillips will give an update on what the commission has been working on since its formation.
  • When: 10-10:45 a.m.
  • Where: Virtual meeting
  • Info: Rionne Ridgeway at 864-239-3756 or rridgeway@greenvillechamber.org.

Plan Your Website for Online Success

  • What: During this webinar, Cardsetter co-founder Jessica Baldwin will share a comprehensive plan for your business’s website.
  • When: 1-2:30 p.m.
  • Where: Webinar
  • Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org.

GCYP Connects

  • What: Join other 2021 Greenville Chamber Young Professional members at one of five locations around Greenville County.
  • When: 6-8 p.m.
  • Where: Gather GVL, 126 Augusta St., Greenville; Southern Side Brewery, 25 Delano Drive, Unit D, Greenville; Warehouse at Vaughn’s, 109 W. Trade St., Simpsonville; Charleston Sports Pub, 15 W. Washington St., Greenville; and Reid’s Fine Foods, 1 N. Laurens St., Greenville.
  • Info: Free for 2021 Greenville Chamber Young Professional members only; Tami Miller at 864-239-3743 or tmiller@greenvillechamber.org.

April 28

Meet Your Manufacturer

  • What: During this event, learn about AFL Global and what the company does at its Spartanburg County operations.
  • When: 7:30-9 a.m.
  • Where: AFL Global, 170 Ridgeview Center Drive, Duncan
  • Info: Space is limited, Jonna Turner at jturner@onespartanburginc.com.

Everything you need to know about Google My Business

  • What: In this workshop, you will learn how to claim and optimize your Google My Business listing.
  • When: 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
  • Where: Webinar
  • Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org.
  • What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.
  • When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Where: Virtual meeting
  • Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org.

April 29

Ten at the top

TATT CHAT

  • What: This virtual event will feature Jeff Brown of the Greenville Drive.
  • When: 3-4 p.m.
  • Where: Virtual meeting
  • Info: Register here.
