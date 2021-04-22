Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate April 23-29

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate April 23-29.
April 23
TATT Re-Connect
- What: United Way of Anderson County CEO Carol Burdette and Ten at the Top executive director Dean Hybl will discuss the topic, “Reconnecting with Upstate Non-Profits.”
- When: 9-10 a.m.
- Where: Park 37 Community Room, 250 Executive Center Drive, Greenville.
- Info: Dean Hybl at 864-283-0346 or dhybl@tenatthetop.org; register here.
April 27
Community Matters: REEM Update
- What: Greenville Chamber CEO and member of Greenville Racial Equity and Economic Mobility Commission Carlos Phillips will give an update on what the commission has been working on since its formation.
- When: 10-10:45 a.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Rionne Ridgeway at 864-239-3756 or rridgeway@greenvillechamber.org.
Plan Your Website for Online Success
- What: During this webinar, Cardsetter co-founder Jessica Baldwin will share a comprehensive plan for your business’s website.
- When: 1-2:30 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org.
GCYP Connects
- What: Join other 2021 Greenville Chamber Young Professional members at one of five locations around Greenville County.
- When: 6-8 p.m.
- Where: Gather GVL, 126 Augusta St., Greenville; Southern Side Brewery, 25 Delano Drive, Unit D, Greenville; Warehouse at Vaughn’s, 109 W. Trade St., Simpsonville; Charleston Sports Pub, 15 W. Washington St., Greenville; and Reid’s Fine Foods, 1 N. Laurens St., Greenville.
- Info: Free for 2021 Greenville Chamber Young Professional members only; Tami Miller at 864-239-3743 or tmiller@greenvillechamber.org.
April 28
Meet Your Manufacturer
- What: During this event, learn about AFL Global and what the company does at its Spartanburg County operations.
- When: 7:30-9 a.m.
- Where: AFL Global, 170 Ridgeview Center Drive, Duncan
- Info: Space is limited, Jonna Turner at jturner@onespartanburginc.com.
Everything you need to know about Google My Business
- What: In this workshop, you will learn how to claim and optimize your Google My Business listing.
- When: 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org.
Links Group #2
- What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.
- When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org.
April 29
TATT CHAT
- What: This virtual event will feature Jeff Brown of the Greenville Drive.
- When: 3-4 p.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Register here.