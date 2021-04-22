Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate April 23-29

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate April 23-29.

April 23

United Way of Anderson County CEO Carol Burdette and Ten at the Top executive director Dean Hybl will discuss the topic, “Reconnecting with Upstate Non-Profits.” When: 9-10 a.m .

9-10 a.m Where: Park 37 Community Room, 250 Executive Center Drive, Greenville.

Park 37 Community Room, 250 Executive Center Drive, Greenville. Info: Dean Hybl at 864-283-0346 or dhybl@tenatthetop.org; register here.

April 27

Greenville Chamber CEO and member of Greenville Racial Equity and Economic Mobility Commission Carlos Phillips will give an update on what the commission has been working on since its formation. When: 10-10:45 a.m.

10-10:45 a.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Rionne Ridgeway at 864-239-3756 or rridgeway@greenvillechamber.org.

During this webinar, Cardsetter co-founder Jessica Baldwin will share a comprehensive plan for your business’s website. When: 1-2:30 p.m.

1-2:30 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org.

Join other 2021 Greenville Chamber Young Professional members at one of five locations around Greenville County. When: 6-8 p.m.

6-8 p.m. Where: Gather GVL , 126 Augusta St., Greenville; Southern Side Brewery , 25 Delano Drive, Unit D, Greenville; Warehouse at Vaughn’s , 109 W. Trade St., Simpsonville; Charleston Sports Pub , 15 W. Washington St., Greenville; and Reid’s Fine Foods , 1 N. Laurens St., Greenville.

, 126 Augusta St., Greenville; , 25 Delano Drive, Unit D, Greenville; , 109 W. Trade St., Simpsonville; , 15 W. Washington St., Greenville; and , 1 N. Laurens St., Greenville. Info: Free for 2021 Greenville Chamber Young Professional members only; Tami Miller at 864-239-3743 or tmiller@greenvillechamber.org.

April 28

During this event, learn about AFL Global and what the company does at its Spartanburg County operations. When: 7:30-9 a.m.

7:30-9 a.m. Where: AFL Global, 170 Ridgeview Center Drive, Duncan

AFL Global, 170 Ridgeview Center Drive, Duncan Info: Space is limited, Jonna Turner at jturner@onespartanburginc.com.

In this workshop, you will learn how to claim and optimize your Google My Business listing. When: 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org.

This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing. When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org.

April 29