Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate April 30-May 6

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate April 30-May 6.
April 30
TATT Re-Connect
- What: Mavin Construction partner D.J. Doherty, Colliers International market president David Feild and Clayton Construction vice president of business development Todd Horne will discuss the “Status of Development and Construction in the Upstate.”
- When: 9-10 a.m.
- Where: Park 37 Community Room, 250 Executive Center Drive, Greenville.
- Info: Dean Hybl at 864-283-0346 or dhybl@tenatthetop.org; register here.
May 3
Small Business Success Symposium: All In Your Business
- What: During this virtual event, hear about topics including “Accessing Capital in the Time of COVID: Challenges and Opportunities” and “How to Improve Your Online Presence.” The meeting will also include a virtual panel featuring local small business owners such as Pontheolla Abernathy of Clevedale Historic Inn and Gardens, Kenneth Cribb of Partner Hub City Hospitality, Leslie Cash of Country Meat Center, Karen Knuckles of Express Employment Professionals and Terence Dawkins of The Valet LLC.
- When: 1-4 p.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Jonna Turner at jturner@onespartanburginc.com.
May 4
Health & Wellness Committee
- What: The Healthcare Issues Committee is open to any Greenville Chamber member who serves the public in a health care role or is interested in health care issues. Topics for the committee range from health care technology, policy issues, insurance and clinical topics.
- When: 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Jason Zacher at 864-239-3718 or jzacher@greenvillechamber.org.
Basic Small Business Start-Up
- What: In webinar, we will discuss ways to start a business, raising money, marketing and sales, accounting tools and basics of business planning.
- When: 10 a.m.-noon
- Where: Webinar
- Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org.
Voice of Business Brunch
- What: This virtual meeting will feature South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, who will discuss the topic, “The PRO Act & What It Means for SC.”
- When: 11 a.m.-noon
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Free to attend, Jonna Turner at jturner@spartanburgchamber.com.
May 5
Leads Group
- What: For anyone looking for business leads.
- When: Noon-1 p.m.
- Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin
- Info: The Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323.
May 6
Links Group #1
- What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.
- When: 8:45-10 a.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org.
Caffeinated Conversations
- What: Join OneSpartanburg Inc. for this morning networking event.
- When: 9-10 a.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Free for OneSpartanburg Inc. members, $10 per non-member; Jonna Turner at jturner@onespartanburginc.com.
Next Level Leadership Series
- What: In this webinar, Nancy Eichstadt, with Leadership Management International, Inc. will instruct you in the “Tell Me About It” process, a proven, 5-step process for managers to use in creating a high-performance workforce. Each participant will receive a copy of the “Tell Me About It” process publication and receive insights around correctly applying it for long-lasting, sustainable results.
- When: 9-10:30 a.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: $35 per Leadership Greenville alumni, $45 per person; Tami Miller at tmiller@greenvillechamber.org.
Upstate Entrepreneur Ecosystem Workshop
- What: In this virtual meeting, Michael Nail with Ogletree Deakins shares new COVID-19 rules and updated COVID-19 and vaccine guidelines.
- When: 3-4 p.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting
- Info: Register here.
Business After Hours
- What: This evening networking event is hosted by the Greenville Chamber.
- When: 5:30-7 p.m.
- Where: Cambria Hotel Greenville, 135 Carolina Point Parkway, Greenville.
- Info: Open only to Greenville Chamber members; $10 per person; Andrew Van at avan@greenvillechamber.org.