Planner: The latest networking and events in the Upstate April 30-May 6

Check out the latest networking events in the Upstate April 30-May 6.

April 30 TATT Re-Connect What: Mavin Construction partner D.J. Doherty, Colliers International market president David Feild and Clayton Construction vice president of business development Todd Horne will discuss the “Status of Development and Construction in the Upstate.”

9-10 a.m. Where: Park 37 Community Room, 250 Executive Center Drive, Greenville.

Park 37 Community Room, 250 Executive Center Drive, Greenville. Info: Dean Hybl at 864-283-0346 or dhybl@tenatthetop.org; register here. May 3 Small Business Success Symposium: All In Your Business What: During this virtual event, hear about topics including “Accessing Capital in the Time of COVID: Challenges and Opportunities” and “How to Improve Your Online Presence.” The meeting will also include a virtual panel featuring local small business owners such as Pontheolla Abernathy of Clevedale Historic Inn and Gardens, Kenneth Cribb of Partner Hub City Hospitality, Leslie Cash of Country Meat Center, Karen Knuckles of Express Employment Professionals and Terence Dawkins of The Valet LLC.

1-4 p.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Jonna Turner at jturner@onespartanburginc.com. May 4 Health & Wellness Committee What: The Healthcare Issues Committee is open to any Greenville Chamber member who serves the public in a health care role or is interested in health care issues. Topics for the committee range from health care technology, policy issues, insurance and clinical topics.

8:30-9:30 a.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Jason Zacher at 864-239-3718 or jzacher@greenvillechamber.org. Basic Small Business Start-Up What: In webinar, we will discuss ways to start a business, raising money, marketing and sales, accounting tools and basics of business planning.

10 a.m.-noon Where: Webinar

Webinar Info: Piedmont SCORE at 864-271-3638 or info@piedmontscore.org. Voice of Business Brunch What: This virtual meeting will feature South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, who will discuss the topic, “The PRO Act & What It Means for SC.”

11 a.m.-noon Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Free to attend, Jonna Turner at jturner@spartanburgchamber.com. May 5

What: For anyone looking for business leads.

For anyone looking for business leads. When: Noon-1 p.m.

Noon-1 p.m. Where: Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin

Mauldin Cultural Center, Rotary Room, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin Info: The Mauldin Chamber at 864-297-1323.

May 6

What: This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing.

This noncompete leads group offers business networking and referral marketing. When: 8:45-10 a.m.

8:45-10 a.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Andrew Van at 864-242-1050 or avan@greenvillechamber.org.

What: Join OneSpartanburg Inc. for this morning networking event.

Join OneSpartanburg Inc. for this morning networking event. When: 9-10 a.m.

9-10 a.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Free for OneSpartanburg Inc. members, $10 per non-member; Jonna Turner at jturner@onespartanburginc.com.

What: In this webinar, Nancy Eichstadt, with Leadership Management International, Inc. will instruct you in the “Tell Me About It” process, a proven, 5-step process for managers to use in creating a high-performance workforce. Each participant will receive a copy of the “Tell Me About It” process publication and receive insights around correctly applying it for long-lasting, sustainable results.

9-10:30 a.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: $35 per Leadership Greenville alumni, $45 per person; Tami Miller at tmiller@greenvillechamber.org.

What: In this virtual meeting, Michael Nail with Ogletree Deakins shares new COVID-19 rules and updated COVID-19 and vaccine guidelines.

3-4 p.m. Where: Virtual meeting

Virtual meeting Info: Register here.